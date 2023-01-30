Filters
360

Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

Casio

Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

3 Reviews | 0 Questions

Product description Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

5 daily alarms.

The daily alarm will remind you of the appointments that are repeated daily by means of an acoustic signal that sounds at the set time.

This model is equipped with 5 independent alarms that remind you of your important appointments.

wake up function.

Every time the alarm stops, it rings again after a few minutes.

automatic calendar.

Once set, the automatic calendar always shows the correct date.

12/24 hour timekeeping.

Hours are displayed in either 12 or 24 hour format.

Acrylic glass.

Acrylic is easy and relatively unbreakable.

resin case.

The resin box is the ideal companion for every day.

It is durable, lightweight, and relatively insensitive to cold, heat, or other external influences.

resin strap.

The strap contains synthetic resin, an ideal material for this component given its extreme strength and flexibility.

Buckle.

The bracelet is equipped with a buckle.

10 years - 1 battery.

10 years - 1 battery.

Thanks to an innovative electronic system, energy consumption is much lower.

Water resistance rating (10 bar).

Perfect for swimming and diving:

the watch is water resistant to 10 bar (ISO 22810).

Dimensions (WxHxD).

54.

4mm x 51.

21mm x 15.

73mm.

Weight.

approx.

57g.

Are you looking for materials from Casio and specially Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch? At dressinn, you can find a complete list of Electronics products and fashion accessories. Place all your orders through our online store dressinn. You have 75 ways of payment. Check the catalogue and get special fashion promotions. And if you are not satisfied we will return your money.

Features Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

Color
Black

Customer reviews of this product (3)

Technical questions about this product (0)

Write a review about this product and earn CoINNs coinns
Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

Assessment

-

Impeccable watch, same as the picture. But the watch box came open and a little damaged. Otherwise 5 stars

Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

Good product

-

Clock turns like the picture. Fast and efficient shipping. Happy with the purchase.

Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

Great cost benefit

-

Exactly what I wanted!!!!

