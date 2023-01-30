Product description Casio AE-1500WH-1AVEF Watch

5 daily alarms.



The daily alarm will remind you of the appointments that are repeated daily by means of an acoustic signal that sounds at the set time.



This model is equipped with 5 independent alarms that remind you of your important appointments.



wake up function.



Every time the alarm stops, it rings again after a few minutes.



automatic calendar.



Once set, the automatic calendar always shows the correct date.



12/24 hour timekeeping.



Hours are displayed in either 12 or 24 hour format.



Acrylic glass.



Acrylic is easy and relatively unbreakable.



resin case.



The resin box is the ideal companion for every day.



It is durable, lightweight, and relatively insensitive to cold, heat, or other external influences.



resin strap.



The strap contains synthetic resin, an ideal material for this component given its extreme strength and flexibility.



Buckle.



The bracelet is equipped with a buckle.



10 years - 1 battery.



Thanks to an innovative electronic system, energy consumption is much lower.



Water resistance rating (10 bar).



Perfect for swimming and diving:



the watch is water resistant to 10 bar (ISO 22810).



Dimensions (WxHxD).



54.



4mm x 51.



21mm x 15.



73mm.



Weight.



approx.



57g.







