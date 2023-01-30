`Remember me on this computer` option
Aesthetic condition
The grade refers only to the aesthetic appearance of the product. All our devices are 100% tested to be functionally good as new.
N1
- New
- Sealed box
- Original accessories
- Full manufacturer´s warranty
N2
- New
- Open / Damaged or Repacked box
- Essential accessories
- Full manufacturer´s warranty
N3
- New
- Manufacturer´s sealed box
- No accessories
- Full manufacturer´s warranty
W1
- Factory remanufactured as new
- Manufacturer´s sealed box
- No signs of use
- Original accessories
- Full manufacturer´s warranty
W2
- Factory remanufactured
- Manufacturer´s sealed box
- Minimal signs of use possible
- Essential accessories
- Full manufacturer´s warranty
D1
- Ex Demo
- Retail opened box
- Minimal signs of use possible
- Essential accessories
- 1 Year pickup and return warranty
D2
- Ex Demo
- Retail opened box (brown box)
- Normal signs of use
- Essential accessories
- 1 Year pickup and return warranty
AS
- A+ Grade refurbished
- Approved Selection box
- Minimal signs of use
- Essential accessories
- 1 Year pickup and return warranty
R4
- A Grade refurbished
- Brown box
- Normal signs of use
- Essential accessories
- 1 Year pickup and return warranty
G5
- B Grade refurbished
- Brown box or Bulk packed
- Heavy signs of use
- Essential accessories
- 1 Month carry in warranty
View more related products to:
5 daily alarms.
The daily alarm will remind you of the appointments that are repeated daily by means of an acoustic signal that sounds at the set time.
This model is equipped with 5 independent alarms that remind you of your important appointments.
wake up function.
Every time the alarm stops, it rings again after a few minutes.
automatic calendar.
Once set, the automatic calendar always shows the correct date.
12/24 hour timekeeping.
Hours are displayed in either 12 or 24 hour format.
Acrylic glass.
Acrylic is easy and relatively unbreakable.
resin case.
The resin box is the ideal companion for every day.
It is durable, lightweight, and relatively insensitive to cold, heat, or other external influences.
resin strap.
The strap contains synthetic resin, an ideal material for this component given its extreme strength and flexibility.
Buckle.
The bracelet is equipped with a buckle.
10 years - 1 battery.
10 years - 1 battery.
Thanks to an innovative electronic system, energy consumption is much lower.
Water resistance rating (10 bar).
Perfect for swimming and diving:
the watch is water resistant to 10 bar (ISO 22810).
Dimensions (WxHxD).
54.
4mm x 51.
21mm x 15.
73mm.
Weight.
approx.
57g.
4.67 / 5
3 Reviews
Assessment
Eduardo Benu - 30/01/2023
Impeccable watch, same as the picture. But the watch box came open and a little damaged. Otherwise 5 stars
Good product
marcia - 10/11/2022
Clock turns like the picture. Fast and efficient shipping. Happy with the purchase.
Great cost benefit
DANIEL - 29/08/2022
Exactly what I wanted!!!!
Technical questions about this product (0)
